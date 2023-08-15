WealthPLAN Partners LLC Trims Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 57.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,147 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 16,670 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,011 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 1,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenbaum Jay D. increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 3,549 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DHR shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Danaher from $309.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Danaher from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $293.13.

DHR traded down $1.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $255.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 918,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,954,124. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $221.22 and a fifty-two week high of $302.11. The stock has a market cap of $188.71 billion, a PE ratio of 30.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $244.54 and its 200-day moving average is $245.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.04. Danaher had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 20.95%. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Danaher news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 11,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.65, for a total transaction of $2,922,668.45. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,288 shares in the company, valued at $9,979,767.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 11,213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.65, for a total value of $2,922,668.45. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,288 shares in the company, valued at $9,979,767.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 22,439 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total value of $5,910,881.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 88,689 shares in the company, valued at $23,362,456.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,179 shares of company stock worth $16,939,454 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

