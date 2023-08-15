Wealthspire Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 118,772.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,295,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,518,825,000 after acquiring an additional 93,217,157 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $99,451,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,915,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,930,000 after buying an additional 576,925 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1,991.5% in the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 293,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,781,000 after buying an additional 279,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,081,000.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

IJS opened at $97.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $82.09 and a 52 week high of $106.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.07.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.