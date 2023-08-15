Wealthspire Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 844 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP opened at $105.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $107.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.21. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $104.63 and a 12-month high of $115.88.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

