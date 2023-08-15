Wealthspire Advisors LLC Has $1.18 Million Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lessened its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,507 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in C. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at about $761,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $44.10 on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $54.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.79 and its 200 day moving average is $47.44. The stock has a market cap of $85.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $19.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.34 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. This is a boost from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 33.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Citigroup from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Citigroup from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Societe Generale lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Citigroup in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.73.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

Further Reading

