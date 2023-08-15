Wealthspire Advisors LLC Sells 70,428 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 22.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 245,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,428 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $18,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BND. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7,651.3% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 68,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,053,000 after buying an additional 67,561 shares in the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 68,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,090,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 13,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 10,120 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BND opened at $71.15 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $69.09 and a 12 month high of $76.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.11.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a $0.1927 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

