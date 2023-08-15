Wedbush Lowers Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) to Neutral

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $6.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $19.00. Wedbush’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 18.14% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on DSGN. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Design Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Design Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, SVB Securities cut Design Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.40.

NASDAQ:DSGN opened at $7.33 on Tuesday. Design Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.90 and a 52-week high of $26.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.59 and its 200 day moving average is $6.60. The firm has a market cap of $410.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 1.37.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DSGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Design Therapeutics by 28.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 4,504 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Design Therapeutics by 34.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 89,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 22,848 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Design Therapeutics by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 6,021 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Design Therapeutics by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 4,995 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Design Therapeutics by 42.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,150,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,887,000 after buying an additional 935,196 shares during the period. 69.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Design Therapeutics, Inc a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for the treatment of genetic diseases caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company's portfolio of products comprises Friedreich Ataxia, a monogenic, autosomal recessive, progressive multi-system disease that affects organ systems dependent on mitochondrial function, eventually leading to neurological, cardiac, and metabolic dysfunction; and Myotonic Dystrophy Type-1 (DM1), a dominantly-inherited, monogenic progressive neuromuscular disease affecting skeletal muscle, heart, brain, and other organs.

