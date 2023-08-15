Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Zillow Group (ZG)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Zillow Group (NASDAQ: ZG):
- 8/4/2023 – Zillow Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $30.00 to $36.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.
- 8/4/2023 – Zillow Group had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $60.00 to $65.00.
- 8/3/2023 – Zillow Group had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $62.00 to $68.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 8/3/2023 – Zillow Group had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $42.00 to $50.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 8/3/2023 – Zillow Group had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $54.00 to $62.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/3/2023 – Zillow Group had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $65.00 to $67.00.
- 7/31/2023 – Zillow Group had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $50.00 to $62.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 7/11/2023 – Zillow Group was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $62.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $42.00.
- 6/30/2023 – Zillow Group had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $57.00 to $60.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 6/30/2023 – Zillow Group had its “maintains” rating reaffirmed by analysts at 22nd Century Group, Inc..
- 6/27/2023 – Zillow Group is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.
Zillow Group Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ZG traded down $1.03 on Tuesday, hitting $53.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,207. The company has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.12 and a beta of 1.72. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.21 and a 12 month high of $55.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 10.90 and a current ratio of 10.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.77.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Zillow Group news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 11,568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total value of $611,831.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 75,298 shares in the company, valued at $3,982,511.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Allen Parker sold 7,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.66, for a total transaction of $315,746.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 235,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,497,199.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 11,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total transaction of $611,831.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 75,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,982,511.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,544 shares of company stock worth $2,772,057. 17.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zillow Group
Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Zillow Group
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- On Holding Slips Into A More Comfortable Price Point
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- 3 Growing Cannabis Stocks Ready To Bloom
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Will Meta’s Pullback Offer Buy Point After AI-Driven Surge?
Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.