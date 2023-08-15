Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Zillow Group (ZG)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Zillow Group (NASDAQ: ZG):

8/4/2023 – Zillow Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $30.00 to $36.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

8/4/2023 – Zillow Group had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $60.00 to $65.00.

8/3/2023 – Zillow Group had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $62.00 to $68.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/3/2023 – Zillow Group had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $42.00 to $50.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/3/2023 – Zillow Group had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $54.00 to $62.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/3/2023 – Zillow Group had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $65.00 to $67.00.

7/31/2023 – Zillow Group had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $50.00 to $62.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/11/2023 – Zillow Group was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $62.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $42.00.

6/30/2023 – Zillow Group had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $57.00 to $60.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/30/2023 – Zillow Group had its “maintains” rating reaffirmed by analysts at 22nd Century Group, Inc..

6/27/2023 – Zillow Group is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Zillow Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZG traded down $1.03 on Tuesday, hitting $53.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,207. The company has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.12 and a beta of 1.72. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.21 and a 12 month high of $55.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 10.90 and a current ratio of 10.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zillow Group news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 11,568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total value of $611,831.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 75,298 shares in the company, valued at $3,982,511.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Allen Parker sold 7,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.66, for a total transaction of $315,746.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 235,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,497,199.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 11,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total transaction of $611,831.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 75,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,982,511.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,544 shares of company stock worth $2,772,057. 17.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zillow Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Zillow Group by 179.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 69.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the second quarter worth $70,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the second quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 158.2% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. 19.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

