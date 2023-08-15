Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Bombardier (BDRBF)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Bombardier (OTCMKTS: BDRBF) in the last few weeks:

8/4/2023 – Bombardier had its price target lowered by analysts at Desjardins from C$100.00 to C$99.00.

8/4/2023 – Bombardier had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$103.00 to C$104.00.

8/4/2023 – Bombardier had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$85.00 to C$93.00.

8/4/2023 – Bombardier had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$87.00 to C$92.00.

BDRBF stock traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $42.13. 15,263 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,774. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.40 and its 200-day moving average is $46.66. Bombardier Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.79 and a 12 month high of $55.25.

Bombardier Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of business aircraft and aircraft structural components in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides new aircraft, specialized aircraft solutions, and pre-owned aircraft. The company also offers aftermarket services, including parts, smart services, service centers, training, and technical publications.

