Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Polaris (PII)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Polaris (NYSE: PII) recently:

7/27/2023 – Polaris had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $130.00 to $138.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/26/2023 – Polaris had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $135.00 to $145.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/26/2023 – Polaris had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $110.00 to $130.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

7/26/2023 – Polaris had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $100.00 to $125.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/26/2023 – Polaris had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $115.00 to $121.00.

7/26/2023 – Polaris had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $125.00 to $140.00.

7/19/2023 – Polaris had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $108.00 to $130.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/18/2023 – Polaris was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating.

7/17/2023 – Polaris had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $125.00 to $135.00.

Polaris Stock Down 1.9 %

PII traded down $2.37 on Tuesday, hitting $121.33. 402,441 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 573,249. Polaris Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.86 and a twelve month high of $138.49. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $125.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.51.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.21. Polaris had a return on equity of 57.98% and a net margin of 6.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. Polaris’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Polaris Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Polaris’s payout ratio is 24.28%.

In other news, CEO Michael T. Speetzen sold 58,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.14, for a total transaction of $7,937,098.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,632,961.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael T. Speetzen sold 58,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.14, for a total transaction of $7,937,098.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,632,961.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP James P. Williams sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,820,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,080,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,464 shares of company stock valued at $19,593,994 in the last three months. 2.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,885,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,950,000 after purchasing an additional 89,717 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Polaris by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,868,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,650,000 after acquiring an additional 17,165 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Polaris by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,136,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,665,000 after acquiring an additional 532,947 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Polaris by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,698,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,534,000 after acquiring an additional 922,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Polaris by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,422,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,661,000 after acquiring an additional 195,433 shares during the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats; and aftermarket parts and apparel.

