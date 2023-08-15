Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Roper Technologies (ROP)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Roper Technologies (NYSE: ROP) recently:

8/8/2023 – Roper Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $550.00 to $560.00.

7/28/2023 – Roper Technologies was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.

7/25/2023 – Roper Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $550.00 to $572.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

7/25/2023 – Roper Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $525.00 to $535.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/24/2023 – Roper Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $525.00 to $550.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/24/2023 – Roper Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $550.00 to $555.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/24/2023 – Roper Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $532.00 to $569.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/24/2023 – Roper Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $535.00 to $560.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/24/2023 – Roper Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $490.00 to $550.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/21/2023 – Roper Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $530.00 to $575.00.

7/18/2023 – Roper Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $483.00 to $503.00.

6/27/2023 – Roper Technologies is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $530.00 price target on the stock.

Roper Technologies Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of ROP traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $495.38. The company had a trading volume of 152,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,021. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $356.21 and a 52-week high of $502.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $476.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $451.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.02.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.13. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 50.21%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.95 EPS. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Roper Technologies

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were given a $0.6825 dividend. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.05%.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.15, for a total transaction of $112,537.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,657,235.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.15, for a total transaction of $112,537.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,657,235.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.19, for a total value of $445,671.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,894,880.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,593 shares of company stock worth $1,762,580 in the last three months. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

