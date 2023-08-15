Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. reduced its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 46.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 122,021 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $5,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wayfinding Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.1% in the first quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 7,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 13.0% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 25,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.9% in the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WFC opened at $43.74 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $35.25 and a one year high of $48.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.13.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 16.18%. The business had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 35.00%.

A number of research firms recently commented on WFC. StockNews.com started coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Wells Fargo & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.62.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

