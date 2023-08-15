Wells Fargo & Company Raises Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Price Target to $27.00

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.82% from the stock’s previous close.

LNC has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Lincoln National from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on Lincoln National from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Lincoln National in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Lincoln National from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lincoln National from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lincoln National has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.54.

Lincoln National stock opened at $26.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.81. Lincoln National has a fifty-two week low of $18.50 and a fifty-two week high of $54.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.39.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.10. Lincoln National had a negative return on equity of 22.54% and a negative net margin of 18.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lincoln National will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 2,066.8% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 17,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 16,948 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 46,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 9,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 107.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 5,423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The company's Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, such as single and survivorship versions of universal life insurance; variable universal life insurance; indexed universal life insurance products; and critical illness and long-term care riders.

