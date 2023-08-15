Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC Buys 2,798 Shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Free Report) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,042 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,798 shares during the period. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC owned 0.13% of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 356.0% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 187.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NUSC stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.28. 99,142 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.28. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $24.96 and a twelve month high of $29.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.13.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

