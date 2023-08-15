Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 215,621 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,994 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 3.1% of Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $14,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 48,900.0% in the first quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 445.2% in the first quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.16. 6,810,327 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $98.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.19.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

