Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC Has $394,000 Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC lessened its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 42.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,009 shares during the period. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 94,186.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,850,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,783,000 after purchasing an additional 12,836,736 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,279,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,796,000 after purchasing an additional 135,339 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,174,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,174,000 after acquiring an additional 151,172 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 130,887.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,405,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403,064 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,664,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,460,000 after purchasing an additional 276,206 shares during the period.

Shares of ESGD traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.34. The stock had a trading volume of 98,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,296. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $54.74 and a 52 week high of $75.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.96. The firm has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $1.3665 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

