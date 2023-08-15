Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC Has $484,000 Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC cut its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.1% in the first quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 4,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. 78.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

In related news, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 7,049 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $1,795,732.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,044 shares in the company, valued at $17,079,459. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $234.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.23.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $251.08. 300,583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,848,114. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $201.46 and a one year high of $274.92. The stock has a market cap of $103.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.71, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $230.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.40.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 107.15% and a net margin of 18.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 60.98%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Further Reading

