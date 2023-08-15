Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC Raises Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 27.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,572 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,439 shares during the period. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SHY. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $195,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $20,110,000. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.2% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 105.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHY stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $80.96. 2,187,445 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,499,327. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $80.48 and a 1 year high of $82.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.10 and a 200 day moving average of $81.71.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.2118 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $2.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

