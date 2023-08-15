Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,849 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF comprises about 1.3% of Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $6,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXUS. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 192.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 41,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,562,000.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,171,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,471,331. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.02. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $44.42 and a 12-month high of $58.42. The company has a market capitalization of $56.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a $0.618 dividend. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.