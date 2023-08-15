Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC trimmed its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,358 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $5,424,543,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $4,223,148,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $4,220,171,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $4,072,543,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 2.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,975,114 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,809,646,000 after buying an additional 492,960 shares during the period. 62.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:META traded down $2.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $303.99. 5,444,254 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,281,836. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $294.81 and its 200-day moving average is $239.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $782.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.69, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.22. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $88.09 and a one year high of $326.20.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.06, for a total value of $178,377.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,410,021.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.34, for a total value of $1,022,939.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 74,983 shares in the company, valued at $17,946,431.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.06, for a total value of $178,377.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,410,021.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 12,927 shares of company stock worth $3,500,838 in the last 90 days. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen upgraded Meta Platforms from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $220.00 to $345.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $385.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $310.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $317.93.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

