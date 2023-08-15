Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC Sells 118 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, 25 LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:IUSG traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $97.89. 193,681 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 528,214. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $76.95 and a 52-week high of $101.04.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.2197 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

