Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC Sells 1,413 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,413 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises about 1.0% of Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 169.1% in the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $45,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSV stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $75.36. 471,521 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,847,000. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.03 and a 12-month high of $77.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.89.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

