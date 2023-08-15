Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 57.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,032 shares during the period. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 145,777.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 223,496,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,881,822,000 after buying an additional 223,342,974 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,134,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,169,921,000 after buying an additional 3,186,645 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,099,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,734,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,522 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,718,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,225,154,000 after acquiring an additional 828,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,150,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,103,450,000 after purchasing an additional 608,288 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWF stock traded down $1.31 on Tuesday, reaching $274.92. 326,261 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,426,264. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $202.05 and a 1 year high of $286.96. The company has a market cap of $70.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $274.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $253.12.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

