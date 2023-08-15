Westhaven Gold (CVE:WHN) Trading Up 8.9%

Westhaven Gold Corp. (CVE:WHN – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 8.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. Approximately 116,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 79,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

Westhaven Gold Trading Up 8.9 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of C$34.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.50 and a beta of -1.63. The company has a current ratio of 12.10, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Westhaven Gold (CVE:WHN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Westhaven Gold Corp. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Westhaven Gold

Westhaven Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company was formerly known as Westhaven Ventures Inc and changed its name to Westhaven Gold Corp.

