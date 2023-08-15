Whitbread plc (LON:WTB) Insider Dame Karen Jones Acquires 900 Shares

Whitbread plc (LON:WTB – Get Free Report) insider Dame Karen Jones acquired 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3,471 ($44.03) per share, with a total value of £31,239 ($39,628.31).
Whitbread Price Performance
WTB traded down GBX 40 ($0.51) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 3,482 ($44.17). 215,351 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 697,560. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.44, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,570.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.08. Whitbread plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,245.51 ($28.49) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,541.54 ($44.93). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,397.75 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,207.79.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
WTB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,920 ($49.73) price objective on shares of Whitbread in a report on Thursday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Whitbread from GBX 4,300 ($54.55) to GBX 4,400 ($55.82) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($50.74) target price on shares of Whitbread in a report on Friday, April 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,902.86 ($49.51).
About Whitbread
Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates hotels with rooms in the United Kingdom; Middle East; and Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands. The company operates restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands in the United Kingdom.
