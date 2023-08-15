WidePoint (NYSE:WYY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSE:WYY – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of WidePoint stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.74. The company had a trading volume of 31,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,063. WidePoint has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $2.94.

WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. The company offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.

