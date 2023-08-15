Willow Biosciences (TSE:WLLW) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.08

Willow Biosciences Inc. (TSE:WLLW – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 53000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Willow Biosciences Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 19.71 and a current ratio of 6.71.

About Willow Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Willow Biosciences Inc, a biotechnology company, develops, produces, and sells plant derived ingredients for consumer care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical product industries in Canada. Willow Biosciences Inc is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Willow Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willow Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.