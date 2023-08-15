Willow Biosciences (TSE:WLLW) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.08

Willow Biosciences Inc. (TSE:WLLW – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 53000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.
Willow Biosciences Price Performance
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 19.71 and a current ratio of 6.71.
About Willow Biosciences
Willow Biosciences Inc, a biotechnology company, develops, produces, and sells plant derived ingredients for consumer care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical product industries in Canada. Willow Biosciences Inc is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
