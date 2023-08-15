Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd Invests $5.02 Million in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS)

Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 253,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,022,000. iShares MSCI Singapore ETF makes up about 3.5% of Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.93% of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF in the first quarter worth $80,616,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 5,436.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 604,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,342,000 after purchasing an additional 593,527 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 894,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,827,000 after acquiring an additional 308,864 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 113.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 567,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,837,000 after acquiring an additional 301,268 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 349.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 372,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,385,000 after acquiring an additional 289,323 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Singapore ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of EWS traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.38. 190,471 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 442,169. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.99 and a 200-day moving average of $19.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $495.34 million, a PE ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.81. iShares MSCI Singapore ETF has a 1-year low of $16.16 and a 1-year high of $20.54.

About iShares MSCI Singapore ETF

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Singapore Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund (ETF). The Funds seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Singapore Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Singapore ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Singapore ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.