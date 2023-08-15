WINkLink (WIN) Market Capitalization Hits $64.21 Million

WINkLink (WIN) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. One WINkLink token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, WINkLink has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. WINkLink has a market cap of $64.21 million and $18.22 million worth of WINkLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINkLink Profile

WINkLink was first traded on July 29th, 2019. WINkLink’s total supply is 993,701,859,243 tokens and its circulating supply is 961,737,300,000 tokens. The official website for WINkLink is winklink.org. WINkLink’s official message board is winklink-oracle.medium.com. WINkLink’s official Twitter account is @winklink_oracle and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WINkLink is https://reddit.com/r/win_wink.

WINkLink Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WINkLink (WIN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. WINkLink has a current supply of 993,701,859,243.4863 with 961,737,300,000 in circulation. The last known price of WINkLink is 0.0000678 USD and is up 0.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 106 active market(s) with $24,107,816.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://winklink.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINkLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WINkLink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WINkLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

