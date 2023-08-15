WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EPS) Shares Up 0.3%

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EPS – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $47.69 and last traded at $47.69. 39,422 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 36,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.55.

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $696.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.87.

Get WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPS. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its position in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 24,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Essential Planning LLC. bought a new position in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $908,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 310,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,923,000 after buying an additional 9,660 shares during the period. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. increased its position in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 1,480,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,558,000 after buying an additional 46,126 shares during the period. Finally, Betterment LLC increased its position in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 29,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 2,456 shares during the period.

About WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund

WisdomTree Earnings 500 Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Earnings 500 Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the large-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.