WNS (NYSE:WNS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $61.89

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $61.89 and last traded at $62.15, with a volume of 34817 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $64.37.

WNS has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price target on WNS from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup cut their price objective on WNS from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on WNS from $97.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of WNS in a report on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, WNS has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.00.

The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $317.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.58 million. WNS had a return on equity of 21.61% and a net margin of 10.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WNS will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of WNS by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 4,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in WNS by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in WNS by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in WNS by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,610,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in WNS by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 917 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; Hi-tech and professional services; and banking and financial services.

