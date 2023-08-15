Xander Resources (CVE:XND) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.01

Xander Resources Inc. (CVE:XND – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 1082959 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

Xander Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$1.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.01 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 11.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Xander Resources Company Profile

Xander Resources Inc, a junior mineral resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold and nickel properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Senneville West property that comprises 80 claims; the Senneville East property comprising 62 claims; and the Senneville South property that comprises 9 claims located in Quebec.

