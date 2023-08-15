Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) Stock Price Up 2.2%

Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 2.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.88 and last traded at $11.88. Approximately 5,964 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 254,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Xperi in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Xperi in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

Xperi Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Xperi

The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.26.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Xperi by 10.4% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 355,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,673,000 after buying an additional 33,592 shares in the last quarter. Westerly Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Xperi by 54.1% in the second quarter. Westerly Capital Management LLC now owns 470,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,180,000 after buying an additional 165,000 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Xperi during the second quarter worth about $133,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xperi during the second quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Xperi by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,887,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,820,000 after purchasing an additional 29,936 shares during the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Xperi

Xperi Inc provides software and services in the United States. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV solutions that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, and photos; managed IPTV service; video metadata and services; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions.

Featured Articles

