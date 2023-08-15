Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Stock Price Up 1.9% After Insider Buying Activity

Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $22.74 and last traded at $22.63. Approximately 40,212 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 772,437 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.20.

Specifically, COO Ryan Junk sold 2,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total value of $62,798.11. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 239,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,040,114.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Xponential Fitness news, CFO John P. Meloun sold 3,311 shares of Xponential Fitness stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $83,437.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 232,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,852,649.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ryan Junk sold 2,491 shares of Xponential Fitness stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total value of $62,798.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 239,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,040,114.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 32,390 shares of company stock worth $694,214 and have sold 97,348 shares worth $2,219,514. 47.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Xponential Fitness from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded Xponential Fitness from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Xponential Fitness from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Xponential Fitness from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Xponential Fitness Stock Up 2.3 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.75 and a 200-day moving average of $26.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 1.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xponential Fitness

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Xponential Fitness in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Xponential Fitness by 133.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xponential Fitness by 50.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xponential Fitness by 139.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Xponential Fitness Company Profile

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

Featured Stories

