XRUN Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $3.75 Million (XRUN)

XRUN (XRUN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 14th. One XRUN token can now be bought for $0.34 or 0.00001161 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, XRUN has traded 14.9% higher against the dollar. XRUN has a total market cap of $3.75 million and $33,446.53 worth of XRUN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRUN Token Profile

XRUN launched on April 5th, 2022. XRUN’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,000,000 tokens. XRUN’s official message board is blog.naver.com/xrunfoundation. XRUN’s official Twitter account is @foundationxrun and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for XRUN is www.xrun.run.

XRUN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A blockchain advertising platform with AR(Augmented Reality) and GPS technologyCollection and mission performance of XRUN crypto-currencyIncreased reliability and immersion in advertising of introducing Blockchain and using ARHigh reward system through crypto-currency, increased advertising efficiencyTelegram”

