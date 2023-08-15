XYO Hits 24 Hour Volume of $366,107.50 (XYO)

XYO (XYO) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 14th. Over the last week, XYO has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. XYO has a market capitalization of $47.19 million and $366,107.50 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XYO token can now be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get XYO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004988 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00019730 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00017592 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000069 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00013935 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,347.44 or 1.00013123 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000079 BTC.

About XYO

XYO (XYO) is a token. Its launch date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,931,216,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,476,747,692 tokens. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for XYO is xyo.network.

Buying and Selling XYO

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,931,216,938 with 13,476,747,692 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00356593 USD and is up 2.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 60 active market(s) with $390,293.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XYO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XYO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XYO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XYO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.