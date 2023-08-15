XYO (XYO) Price Hits $0.0035 on Major Exchanges

XYO (XYO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 15th. One XYO token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, XYO has traded down 1.9% against the dollar. XYO has a total market cap of $47.14 million and approximately $381,739.15 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00005082 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00019701 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00017624 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000069 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00013868 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29,334.78 or 1.00053299 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000079 BTC.

XYO Token Profile

XYO is a token. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,931,216,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,476,747,692 tokens. The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network. The official website for XYO is xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling XYO

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,931,216,938 with 13,476,747,692 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00350086 USD and is down -1.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 60 active market(s) with $369,241.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars.

