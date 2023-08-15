ZClassic Price Tops $0.0505 on Major Exchanges (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 15th. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $469,334.43 and $34.44 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ZClassic has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for $0.0505 or 0.00000173 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.93 or 0.00095625 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.43 or 0.00049394 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00027168 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement.

ZClassic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

