ZClassic Price Tops $0.0507 on Top Exchanges (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 15th. ZClassic has a total market cap of $470,562.66 and approximately $31.63 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0507 or 0.00000173 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ZClassic has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.24 or 0.00099849 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.65 or 0.00050013 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00028041 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000796 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement.

ZClassic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

