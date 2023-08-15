ZEON (ZEON) Trading Up 0% Over Last 7 Days

ZEON (ZEON) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 15th. One ZEON token can now be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. ZEON has a total market capitalization of $35.17 million and approximately $27,333.76 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ZEON has traded 0% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About ZEON

ZEON launched on February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,529,103,436 tokens. The Reddit community for ZEON is https://reddit.com/r/zeonnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZEON is zeon.network. The official message board for ZEON is medium.com/zeon-network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeon Network is a blockchain-based platform providing decentralized financial services, minimizing complexity and user risk, and insurance services on the blockchain.

ZEON has an intrinsic token called ZEON (ERC20). ZEONs give platform usage rights to the users in terms of using it to pay for transaction processing or run smart contracts, set up processes of safe participation in other projects, and financial and insurance services.”

ZEON Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZEON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZEON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

