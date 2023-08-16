10,737 Shares in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Purchased by 1834 Investment Advisors Co.

1834 Investment Advisors Co. bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 170.7% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 274.6% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 378.9% during the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

NASDAQ WBD opened at $13.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.62. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $16.34.

Insider Buying and Selling

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 16.04% and a positive return on equity of 1.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Warner Bros. Discovery news, insider Gerhard Zeiler purchased 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.09 per share, with a total value of $535,420.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 329,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,636,060.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Gerhard Zeiler bought 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.09 per share, for a total transaction of $535,420.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 329,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,636,060.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels bought 15,000 shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.22 per share, with a total value of $168,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 738,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,289,885.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on WBD shares. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Warner Bros. Discovery from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.38.

Read Our Latest Report on Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.