1,125 Shares in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Bought by Jag Capital Management LLC

Jag Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,125 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VEEV. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the first quarter worth $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the first quarter valued at $27,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Veeva Systems Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE VEEV opened at $191.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $198.32 and a 200-day moving average of $183.27. The firm has a market cap of $30.64 billion, a PE ratio of 59.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.96. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.02 and a 1-year high of $231.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $526.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.47 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 23.85%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VEEV has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $195.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $203.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com cut Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $215.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.86.

Insider Transactions at Veeva Systems

In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.22, for a total value of $30,275.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,205,765.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.22, for a total value of $30,275.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,205,765.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michele O’connor sold 3,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.95, for a total value of $620,969.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,669,312.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,425 shares of company stock valued at $3,078,109. Corporate insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

