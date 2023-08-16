11,885 Shares in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Acquired by Motley Fool Asset Management LLC

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,665,000. MercadoLibre makes up approximately 1.7% of Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MELI. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter worth approximately $369,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MercadoLibre Stock Down 1.0 %

MELI traded down $12.77 on Wednesday, reaching $1,273.27. 117,020 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 512,015. The company has a market cap of $63.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.65, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,214.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,226.16. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $754.76 and a 52-week high of $1,388.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $1.03. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 39.07%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 19.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MELI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,550.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. TheStreet lowered MercadoLibre from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $1,400.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,625.91.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MELI

MercadoLibre Company Profile

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.