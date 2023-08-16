122,796 Shares in Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) Bought by Simplify Asset Management Inc.

Simplify Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 122,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,000. Simplify Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.28% of Stoke Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of STOK. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Stoke Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Stoke Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $27,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Stoke Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 207.1% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in Stoke Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $98,000.

Get Stoke Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Stoke Therapeutics

In other news, General Counsel Jonathan Allan sold 1,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total transaction of $26,259.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Barry Ticho sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total value of $166,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $455,161.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Jonathan Allan sold 1,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total transaction of $26,259.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,948 shares of company stock valued at $352,209. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on STOK. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Stoke Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stoke Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Stoke Therapeutics

Stoke Therapeutics Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:STOK traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,870. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.22 and a 1 year high of $20.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.63 and a 200-day moving average of $9.54.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.06). Stoke Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.94% and a negative net margin of 679.83%. The business had revenue of ($2.48) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stoke Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoke Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.