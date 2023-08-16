135,133 Shares in UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) Bought by Islay Capital Management LLC

Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 135,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,000. Islay Capital Management LLC owned about 0.15% of UWM as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UWMC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of UWM in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in UWM by 807.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 5,884 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of UWM by 220.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 6,601 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UWM during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of UWM in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 42.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UWM stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,988. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $555.87 million, a PE ratio of 120.02 and a beta of 1.51. UWM Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $2.84 and a 1 year high of $6.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.70%. UWM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 800.16%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of UWM in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on UWM from $3.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. JMP Securities cut shares of UWM from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of UWM from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of UWM from $3.50 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, UWM has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.13.

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

