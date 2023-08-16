14,151 Shares in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Acquired by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 14,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,425,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Eaton by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 12,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Motco increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 1,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC lifted its stake in Eaton by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S. R. Schill & Associates grew its holdings in Eaton by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 2,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 81.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Eaton news, insider Craig Arnold sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total value of $21,945,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 516,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,428,218.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.11, for a total transaction of $394,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,142.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total transaction of $21,945,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 516,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,428,218.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 113,831 shares of company stock valued at $24,880,911. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Research Report on Eaton
Eaton Trading Up 0.2 %
ETN stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $218.48. 145,373 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,024,771. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.17 billion, a PE ratio of 32.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $203.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.25. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $129.85 and a 52-week high of $225.76.
Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 12.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current year.
Eaton Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 50.81%.
About Eaton
Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Eaton
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- These 2 Powersports Stocks Can Rev Up Your Portfolio
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Sipping On Success: Vita Coco Stock Setting Up For A Fresh Rally?
- Airline Stocks: What They Are and How to Invest
- These 3 Stocks Get High Grades for 2023 Back-to-School Shopping
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.