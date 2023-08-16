161 Shares in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Bought by Jag Capital Management LLC

Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 2.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 105,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter worth $282,000. Allen Investment Management LLC raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 11,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,605,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 41.6% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Portland Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 8.2% in the first quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

MELI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,910.00 to $2,180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered MercadoLibre from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $1,680.00 to $1,350.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,625.91.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,286.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $64.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.52. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $754.76 and a 1-year high of $1,388.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,214.96 and its 200-day moving average is $1,226.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $1.03. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 39.07%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 19.25 earnings per share for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

