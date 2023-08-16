1834 Investment Advisors Co. Boosts Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 213,128 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,197 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 2.0% of 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $17,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VCIT. Watershed Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,438,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 24.1% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $216,000. Vicus Capital acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,870,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,122,000.

VCIT opened at $77.40 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $73.37 and a 12 month high of $82.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.39.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.2594 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

