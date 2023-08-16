1834 Investment Advisors Co. Invests $217,000 in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SHY. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,028,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,679,000 after buying an additional 2,893,771 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,035,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,907,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104,639 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,080,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824,751 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 184.0% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,037,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,559,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,121,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,901,000 after purchasing an additional 617,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ SHY opened at $80.93 on Wednesday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $80.48 and a one year high of $82.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.71.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.2118 dividend. This represents a $2.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.