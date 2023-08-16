1834 Investment Advisors Co. Invests $278,000 in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. purchased a new stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of K. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 95.3% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 424,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,405,000 after buying an additional 207,392 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 16.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 46.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Kellogg by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 38,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.41, for a total value of $6,541,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,831,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,550,523.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 600,000 shares of company stock valued at $39,827,000 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on K shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Kellogg from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. 22nd Century Group reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.42.

Shares of Kellogg stock opened at $63.14 on Wednesday. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $63.03 and a 12 month high of $77.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $21.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.17.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.14. Kellogg had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 5.46%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This is a boost from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is 94.40%.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

