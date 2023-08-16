1834 Investment Advisors Co. Makes New Investment in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PFG. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 9.6% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Motco lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 14.3% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 34,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 74.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PFG shares. Bank of America cut shares of Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Principal Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.46.

Principal Financial Group Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of PFG opened at $76.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.69. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.17 and a 1 year high of $96.17.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.13). Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. Analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.57%.

About Principal Financial Group

(Free Report)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.